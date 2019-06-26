Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

KNX opened at $29.55 on Monday. Knight-Swift Transportation has a one year low of $23.27 and a one year high of $39.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.93.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 20.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ffcm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

Featured Article: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.