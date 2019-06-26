Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) Plans $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the semiconductor company on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a payout ratio of 51.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Kulicke and Soffa Industries to earn $1.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.1%.

KLIC opened at $21.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a current ratio of 7.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.72. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $28.69.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.06). Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter T. M. Kong acquired 10,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $193,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,045.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

KLIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.40.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

