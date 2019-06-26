Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (TSE:LIF)

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (TSE:LIF) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

LIF traded up C$0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$34.16. The stock had a trading volume of 8,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,016. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.83. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 1 year low of C$22.25 and a 1 year high of C$34.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$31.95.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$39.21 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 2.5462554 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LIF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$35.00 price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine near Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC engages in the production and sale of iron ore pellets and concentrates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region.

