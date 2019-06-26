Lamden (TAU) Trading 3.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 26th. During the last seven days, Lamden has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lamden token can now be purchased for $0.0224 or 0.00000175 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, IDEX, Bilaxy and DEx.top. Lamden has a total market capitalization of $3.19 million and $8,833.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lamden alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00052460 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00003706 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000540 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000216 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000045 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Lamden Token Profile

Lamden (CRYPTO:TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lamden is lamden.io. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io.

Lamden Token Trading

Lamden can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, DEx.top, IDEX, HitBTC and Radar Relay. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lamden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lamden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.