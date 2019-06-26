LIGHTHOUSE BK S/SH (OTCMKTS:LGHT) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

LIGHTHOUSE BK S/SH (OTCMKTS:LGHT)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $25.00. LIGHTHOUSE BK S/SH shares last traded at $25.00, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.31.

About LIGHTHOUSE BK S/SH (OTCMKTS:LGHT)

Lighthouse Bank provides commercial and personal banking products and services to individuals, professionals, small to medium-sized businesses, and non-profit organizations in Santa Cruz and Santa Clara counties, California. Its deposit products include checking, money market, savings accounts, and personal banking services.

