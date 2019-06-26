Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $197.85.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Linde from $189.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. DZ Bank raised Linde to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Linde from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Linde to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,574 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.27, for a total transaction of $11,160,352.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew J. White sold 7,773 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $1,438,082.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,397 shares of company stock valued at $26,329,540 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth $860,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde by 4.9% during the first quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth $1,701,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth $3,740,000. 72.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LIN stock traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $200.60. 1,152,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,745,993. The business has a 50-day moving average of $191.57. Linde has a 1-year low of $145.95 and a 1-year high of $204.76. The stock has a market cap of $109.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.03 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 23.52%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

