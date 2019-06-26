Martinrea International Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:MRE)

Martinrea International Inc (TSE:MRE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

MRE stock opened at C$10.68 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.33. The company has a market capitalization of $881.26 million and a P/E ratio of 4.96. Martinrea International has a 52-week low of C$9.33 and a 52-week high of C$15.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.66, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.05 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Martinrea International will post 2.7600001 earnings per share for the current year.

MRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Martinrea International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$18.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st.

About Martinrea International

Martinrea International Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers aluminum products, including engine blocks, oil pans, cam carriers, camshaft and transmission housings, sub frames, knuckles, control arms, longitudinal and cross members, shock towers, components for electric vehicles, fabrication and modules, and aluminum plates and coils.

