Matryx (MTX) Achieves Market Cap of $1.05 Million

Matryx (CURRENCY:MTX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 26th. In the last week, Matryx has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One Matryx token can now be bought for $0.0451 or 0.00000355 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including RightBTC, Huobi and HitBTC. Matryx has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $31,796.00 worth of Matryx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Matryx

Matryx (CRYPTO:MTX) is a token. It launched on September 6th, 2017. Matryx’s total supply is 314,159,265 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,224,303 tokens. Matryx’s official Twitter account is @matryx_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Matryx is matryx.ai. The Reddit community for Matryx is /r/matryx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Matryx

Matryx can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, Huobi and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matryx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matryx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Matryx using one of the exchanges listed above.

