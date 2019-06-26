Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of MTL opened at $2.10 on Friday. Mechel PAO has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $3.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.00.

Get Mechel PAO alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Mechel PAO by 38.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 72,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 20,110 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Mechel PAO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mechel PAO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Mechel PAO by 217.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 271,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 186,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Mechel PAO by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 392,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 46,053 shares in the last quarter.

About Mechel PAO

Mechel PAO, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, steel, and power businesses in Russia, Asia, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, the United States, and internationally. Its Mining segment produces and sells coking, metallurgical, and steam coal; coke; chemical products, including coal tar, coal benzene, and other compounds; and iron ore and iron ore concentrates, as well as offers sea, rail, and motor transportation logistics services to third parties.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Mechel PAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mechel PAO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.