Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.73.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MET. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Metlife in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Metlife from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup set a $42.00 target price on shares of Metlife and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Metlife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

MET stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.87. 3,217,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,270,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Metlife has a 52 week low of $37.76 and a 52 week high of $50.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.99. The company has a market cap of $46.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.11.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.18. Metlife had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Metlife will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Metlife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Metlife during the fourth quarter worth approximately $450,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Metlife by 16.9% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Metlife by 169.9% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 14,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 9,187 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Metlife by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 69,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,873,000 after buying an additional 12,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Metlife by 24.7% during the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 7,498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

About Metlife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

