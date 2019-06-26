MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Trading 0.8% Higher

MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)’s stock price traded up 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $76.44 and last traded at $75.89. 11,708 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 141,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.26.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. MGE Energy had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $167.57 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGEE. Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new stake in shares of MGE Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in shares of MGE Energy by 342.9% during the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of MGE Energy by 2,184.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of MGE Energy by 3,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of MGE Energy by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

MGE Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGEE)

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

