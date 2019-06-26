Mitie Group PLC (LON:MTO) Announces Dividend of GBX 2.67

Mitie Group PLC (LON:MTO) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.67 ($0.03) per share on Friday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This is an increase from Mitie Group’s previous dividend of $1.33. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:MTO opened at GBX 153.20 ($2.00) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02. Mitie Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 105.80 ($1.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 184.70 ($2.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134,150.00, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 147.12.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTO. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mitie Group in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Mitie Group from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 160 ($2.09) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Numis Securities upgraded Mitie Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mitie Group in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.72) target price on shares of Mitie Group in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 204.33 ($2.67).

About Mitie Group

Mitie Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides strategic outsourcing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers engineering services, such as technical and building maintenance services, as well as offers specialist services, such as heating, cooling, lighting, water treatment, and building controls; and security services and products, including security personnel, emergency mobile response solutions, and fire and security systems.

