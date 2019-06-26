MiX Telematics Ltd – (NYSE:MIXT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that MiX Telematics Ltd – (NYSE:MIXT) will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.18. MiX Telematics reported earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.87. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.97. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MiX Telematics.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $507.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MIXT. ValuEngine lowered shares of MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MIXT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 642.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 23,871 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 63,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of MiX Telematics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,549,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of MiX Telematics in the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 1,821.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 95,374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.05% of the company’s stock.

MIXT stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,660. MiX Telematics has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $20.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.35. The firm has a market cap of $338.25 million, a PE ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.0704 dividend. This is a positive change from MiX Telematics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is presently 28.00%.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager, a solution for fleet owners and managers to track and monitor vehicles.

