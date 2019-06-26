Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share on Friday, July 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

Mondelez International has raised its dividend by an average of 14.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Mondelez International has a payout ratio of 42.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Mondelez International to earn $2.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.5%.

MDLZ opened at $55.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Mondelez International has a 1-year low of $38.78 and a 1-year high of $55.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Mondelez International will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Mondelez International to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Mondelez International from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

In other news, EVP Gerhard W. Pleuhs sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $2,062,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,308 shares in the company, valued at $5,688,583.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 39,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $2,174,366.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,655,353.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

