MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $20.02

MSG Networks Inc (NYSE:MSGN) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.02 and last traded at $20.02, with a volume of 20795 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.59.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSGN. Zacks Investment Research cut MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded MSG Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MSG Networks from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities set a $23.00 price target on MSG Networks and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.60.

The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.48.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.03 million. MSG Networks had a negative return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 26.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts predict that MSG Networks Inc will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in MSG Networks during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in MSG Networks by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in MSG Networks by 196.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in MSG Networks during the 1st quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in MSG Networks by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

MSG Networks Company Profile (NYSE:MSGN)

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

