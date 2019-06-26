Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Stock Rating Upgraded by TD Securities

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$13.50 price target on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 37.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MTL. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$13.75 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Mullen Group from C$15.25 to C$14.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. GMP Securities cut Mullen Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$12.00 to C$9.25 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$16.00 target price on Mullen Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Mullen Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.03.

TSE MTL opened at C$9.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $989.55 million and a PE ratio of -30.47. Mullen Group has a one year low of C$9.36 and a one year high of C$16.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.86.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$319.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$304.83 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Mullen Group will post 0.6600001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.

