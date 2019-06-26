Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $65.58 Million

Equities analysts expect Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) to post sales of $65.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nanometrics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $64.90 million and the highest is $67.00 million. Nanometrics posted sales of $88.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Nanometrics will report full-year sales of $297.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $290.00 million to $301.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $339.03 million, with estimates ranging from $327.30 million to $348.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Nanometrics.

Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $67.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.82 million. Nanometrics had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on NANO. DA Davidson upgraded Nanometrics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Nanometrics in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley began coverage on Nanometrics in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Nanometrics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nanometrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nanometrics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

In other Nanometrics news, Director Timothy J. Stultz sold 12,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $422,532.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 239,263 shares in the company, valued at $8,414,879.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Nanometrics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,589,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,433,000 after purchasing an additional 14,541 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Nanometrics by 15.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,349,000 after purchasing an additional 163,008 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Nanometrics by 23.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 457,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,137,000 after purchasing an additional 88,186 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Nanometrics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 331,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,059,000 after purchasing an additional 12,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Nanometrics by 167.4% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 287,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,847,000 after purchasing an additional 179,747 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Nanometrics stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.82. 213,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,071. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.00 million, a PE ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Nanometrics has a 12-month low of $25.52 and a 12-month high of $48.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.60.

Nanometrics Company Profile

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices, and industrial and scientific applications worldwide. The company offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress metrology for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements.

