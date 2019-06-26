National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) Plans $1.05 Quarterly Dividend

National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 1.05 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, August 9th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

National Health Investors has increased its dividend by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. National Health Investors has a dividend payout ratio of 76.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect National Health Investors to earn $5.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.3%.

NHI stock opened at $78.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 14.99, a quick ratio of 14.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.76. National Health Investors has a 12-month low of $70.54 and a 12-month high of $84.57.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.48). National Health Investors had a net margin of 50.87% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $76.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that National Health Investors will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NHI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised National Health Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. ValuEngine lowered National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. National Health Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

