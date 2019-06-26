National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Raises Dividend to $0.52 Per Share

National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share on Friday, August 30th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This is an increase from National HealthCare’s previous dividend of $0.48.

National HealthCare has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NHC traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.37. The stock had a trading volume of 104 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,525. National HealthCare has a 1 year low of $69.57 and a 1 year high of $86.53.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $248.29 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director James Paul Abernathy sold 919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total value of $73,060.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,773.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

About National HealthCare

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and home health care programs. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

