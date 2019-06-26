NationalResearchCorp . (NYSE:NRC) Announces $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

NationalResearchCorp . (NYSE:NRC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

NationalResearchCorp . has a dividend payout ratio of 68.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSE NRC opened at $54.44 on Wednesday. NationalResearchCorp . has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $58.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.50.

NationalResearchCorp . (NYSE:NRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $31.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.50 million.

Separately, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NationalResearchCorp . in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

In other news, major shareholder K/I/E Trust Under Agreement 10 sold 49,266 shares of NationalResearchCorp . stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $1,971,132.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 91,881 shares of company stock worth $3,675,854 over the last quarter.

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provide actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations and payers across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, satisfaction, community population health risks, workforce engagement, community perceptions, and physician engagement.

