NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NBT Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ NBTB opened at $36.04 on Friday. NBT Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.36 and a twelve month high of $41.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.86.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 24.00%. The business had revenue of $111.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NBT Bancorp will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Chewens sold 5,103 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $192,332.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,061,793.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in NBT Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,456 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in NBT Bancorp by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NBT Bancorp by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in NBT Bancorp by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in NBT Bancorp by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 54.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans, as well as development loans.

