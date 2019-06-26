Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.80 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 26th, 2019

Analysts expect Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) to report ($0.80) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.75). Nektar Therapeutics reported earnings per share of $5.33 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 115%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.30) to ($3.00). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.92) to ($2.21). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nektar Therapeutics.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.03. Nektar Therapeutics had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 55.65%. The firm had revenue of $28.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NKTR. BidaskClub raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Cowen set a $82.00 price objective on Nektar Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

NASDAQ NKTR traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.29. 1,158,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,681,339. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.40. Nektar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $29.22 and a twelve month high of $69.76. The company has a quick ratio of 14.83, a current ratio of 14.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.82.

In related news, SVP Stephen K. Doberstein sold 3,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $108,571.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,790.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 1,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $60,481.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,949 shares of company stock worth $6,075,350 in the last 90 days. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,961,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $853,355,000 after buying an additional 2,041,954 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,922,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,153,525,000 after buying an additional 660,907 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,309,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,902,000 after buying an additional 240,272 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $63,723,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,418,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,634,000 after buying an additional 17,670 shares during the period. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

Earnings History and Estimates for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

