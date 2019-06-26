Noble (NYSE:NE) Stock Price Up 7.3%

Noble Co. PLC (NYSE:NE)’s share price rose 7.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.86 and last traded at $1.76. Approximately 5,524,530 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 4,948,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.64.

Several research firms have issued reports on NE. Credit Suisse Group set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Noble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Barclays set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Noble and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Noble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Noble in a research note on Sunday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Noble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.96.

The stock has a market cap of $408.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Noble (NYSE:NE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $282.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.22 million. Noble had a negative net margin of 71.96% and a negative return on equity of 8.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Noble Co. PLC will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Noble by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Noble by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 176,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Noble by 7.0% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 62,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,123 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Noble by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 161,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 6,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Noble by 2.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 257,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 6,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Noble Corporation plc operates as an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It provides contract drilling services using mobile offshore drilling units. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 24 drilling rigs consisted of 8 drill ships, 4 semisubmersibles, and 12 jack ups.

