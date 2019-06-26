Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Norsk Hydro ASA is an aluminium company with production, sales and trading activities. The company’s operating segment consists of Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Energy and Other and eliminations. Norsk Hydro ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NHYDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. ValuEngine cut Norsk Hydro ASA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Norsk Hydro ASA has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Shares of NHYDY stock opened at $3.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.85. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $6.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates in six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, as well as the sale of alumina.

