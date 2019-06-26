Northland Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI)

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Northland Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 71.43% from the stock’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “We are updating our model for the recent $28.75 million public offering at $4.65. No change to FY20 EPS, and lowering the added shares. We continue to see accelerating growth in FY20 across all three business segments. ITI announced an acquisition, Albeck Gerken, which will help bolster the transportation systems segment, esp in Florida. Should close July 2.””

ITI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iteris in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.08.

ITI opened at $5.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $174.62 million, a PE ratio of -47.73 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.18. Iteris has a 52-week low of $3.24 and a 52-week high of $5.73.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Iteris had a negative return on equity of 10.20% and a negative net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $26.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iteris will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iteris by 1,006.0% in the first quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 1,004,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 913,250 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Iteris during the first quarter worth approximately $3,697,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Iteris by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,457,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,435,000 after acquiring an additional 253,000 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iteris by 20.2% during the first quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 1,396,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after acquiring an additional 234,852 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Iteris by 106.3% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 192,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 99,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.18% of the company’s stock.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions worldwide. The company's Roadway Sensors segment provides vehicle detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications. Its products include Vantage detection system to detect vehicle presence at intersections, as well as vehicle count, speed, and other traffic data; Vantage Vector video/radar hybrid product, an vehicle detection sensor; and VantageLive!, a cloud-based platform; and Vantage systems equipped with smartcycle capability to differentiate between bicycles and other vehicles with a single video detection camera.

