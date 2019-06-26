Nostra Terra Oil and Gas (LON:NTOG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.76

Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Company plc (LON:NTOG) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.76 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.88 ($0.02), with a volume of 303668 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.88 ($0.02).

The firm has a market cap of $3.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8,075.00, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

In other news, insider Kristian (Ewen) Ainsworth acquired 234,808 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £4,696.16 ($6,136.36).

About Nostra Terra Oil and Gas (LON:NTOG)

Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Company plc engages in the exploitation and production of hydrocarbon resources in the Mid-Continent region of the United States and Egypt. The company holds 100% interests in the White Buffalo prospect covering an area of 6,000 mineral acres located in the Big Horn Basin, Wyoming; and 16.25% interests in the Verde prospect unit located in Colorado, as well as a 100% working interests in the Pine Mills project and the Mesquite prospect, and 50-75% working interests in other prospects in the Permian Basin located in Texas.

