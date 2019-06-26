Novan Inc (NASDAQ:NOVN) Short Interest Update

Novan Inc (NASDAQ:NOVN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,083,600 shares, an increase of 42.3% from the May 15th total of 761,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 468,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 7.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Novan news, Director Robert Alexander Ingram bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.21 per share, with a total value of $110,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 169,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,207.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO G. Kelly Martin bought 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.43 per share, with a total value of $85,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 229,786 shares of company stock valued at $426,138. Company insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novan by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Novan by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 87,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 26,860 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Novan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Novan by 4,462.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 46,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOVN traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $2.80. The stock had a trading volume of 35,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,543. The stock has a market cap of $73.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.21. Novan has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $3.24.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. Novan had a negative return on equity of 2,068.56% and a negative net margin of 225.10%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novan will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOVN. ValuEngine raised Novan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. Finally, JMP Securities cut Novan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Novan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.33.

Novan, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy that is in Phase III pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and SB206, a topical antiviral gel, which is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of patients with external genital warts, and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum.

