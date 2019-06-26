Nutrien Ltd (TSE:NTR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

Nutrien Ltd (TSE:NTR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 27th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share on Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

NTR stock traded down C$0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$70.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,516,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,107. The company has a market capitalization of $41.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$68.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.17. Nutrien has a 12 month low of C$59.97 and a 12 month high of C$76.17.

Nutrien (TSE:NTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.24 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 3.3709313 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

