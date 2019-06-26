NXT-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

NXT-ID Inc (NASDAQ:NXTD) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,068,347 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 671% from the previous session’s volume of 268,148 shares.The stock last traded at $0.89 and had previously closed at $0.76.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of NXT-ID in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Get NXT-ID alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.73.

NXT-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.18 million during the quarter. NXT-ID had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 39.99%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NXT-ID stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in NXT-ID Inc (NASDAQ:NXTD) by 577.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,612 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 60,190 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.28% of NXT-ID worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

About NXT-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD)

Nxt-ID, Inc, a security technology company, engages in the development of products and solutions for security, healthcare, financial technology, and Internet of Things (IoT) markets. It offers non-monitored and monitored personal emergency response systems (PERS), including landline and cell-based options; the Fit Pay Trusted Payment Manager Platform (TPMP) that provides IoT and wearable devices with contactless payment capabilities and full digital wallet functionality; World Ventures Flye SmartCard, a smartcard customized for WorldVentures, the travel company; and Fit Pay General Purpose Reloadable Mastercard, which offers prepaid capabilities on wearable devices connected to the TPMP.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for NXT-ID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXT-ID and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.