Obalon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OBLN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Obalon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OBLN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 709,100 shares, a decline of 66.1% from the May 15th total of 2,094,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 6.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OBLN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Obalon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Obalon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Obalon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Obalon Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Obalon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Obalon Therapeutics by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 8,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Obalon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 22.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ OBLN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.75. 2,327,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,694,984. Obalon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $3.70. The company has a market cap of $23.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of -5.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.77.

Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.36). Obalon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 147.30% and a negative return on equity of 100.59%. The company had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Obalon Therapeutics will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

About Obalon Therapeutics

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc, a vertically integrated medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat people who are obese and overweight. The company offers the Obalon balloon system designed to provide weight loss in obese patients. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

