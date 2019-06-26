Octoin Coin (OCC) Price Tops $0.11

Octoin Coin (CURRENCY:OCC) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 26th. One Octoin Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000867 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates and YoBit. Octoin Coin has a total market cap of $61,747.00 and approximately $821,278.00 worth of Octoin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Octoin Coin has traded 20.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00003629 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.29 or 0.00275060 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $218.28 or 0.01701303 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007790 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000945 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00149705 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00018547 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000066 BTC.

About Octoin Coin

Octoin Coin’s launch date was February 3rd, 2018. Octoin Coin’s total supply is 1,221,596 coins and its circulating supply is 555,137 coins. Octoin Coin’s official Twitter account is @octoincoin. The official website for Octoin Coin is occwallet.com. The Reddit community for Octoin Coin is /r/OCCWallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Octoin Coin Coin Trading

Octoin Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Octoin Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Octoin Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Octoin Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

