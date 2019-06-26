Oracle Co. to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:ORCL)

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Oracle in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Difucci now anticipates that the enterprise software provider will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.70. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Oracle’s FY2020 earnings at $3.48 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. Oracle had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 28.06%. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ORCL. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Oracle from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Oracle in a report on Friday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.58.

ORCL opened at $56.07 on Monday. Oracle has a 12-month low of $42.40 and a 12-month high of $57.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $5,501,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,787,324.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $204,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,524,310.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,870,000 shares of company stock worth $104,437,950. Corporate insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Oracle by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,340,189 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,821,360,000 after acquiring an additional 238,058 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Oracle by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 30,936,949 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,396,803,000 after acquiring an additional 148,974 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $1,235,719,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Oracle by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 20,778,045 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,115,989,000 after acquiring an additional 345,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Oracle by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,877,915 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $716,891,000 after acquiring an additional 626,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

