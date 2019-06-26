Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PANW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a buy rating and issued a $265.00 price target (down from $280.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $303.00 to $242.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $263.03.

NYSE PANW opened at $198.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -360.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.62. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $160.08 and a one year high of $260.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The network technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $726.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.89 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a positive return on equity of 5.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 950 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total transaction of $237,547.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 206,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,553,058.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 7,662 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.29, for a total transaction of $1,542,283.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 289,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,343,705.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,930 shares of company stock valued at $50,830,700 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,001,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 215.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 524,733 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $127,447,000 after acquiring an additional 358,412 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 424.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 326,709 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $61,536,000 after acquiring an additional 264,384 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,262,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,453,457 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,324,534,000 after acquiring an additional 224,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

