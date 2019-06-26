Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.96 Million

Equities analysts expect Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) to announce sales of $1.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.10 million and the lowest is $1.00 million. Paratek Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $40,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4,800%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $18.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.90 million to $63.31 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $53.64 million, with estimates ranging from $22.58 million to $131.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.89 million. Paratek Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 642.70% and a negative return on equity of 232.61%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PRTK shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity set a $25.00 target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paratek Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRTK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $2,447,000. Water Island Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 366,648 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 48,130 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 316,661 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 45,777 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,392,044 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,504,000 after purchasing an additional 43,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 28,800 shares during the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PRTK traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.78. 173,799 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,824. The company has a market capitalization of $122.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.74. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $12.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.48, a current ratio of 14.06 and a quick ratio of 13.95.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon biology and tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea.

