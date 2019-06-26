PeepCoin (PCN) Price Hits $0.0000

PeepCoin (CURRENCY:PCN) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. PeepCoin has a market cap of $176,633.00 and $28.00 worth of PeepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PeepCoin has traded 91.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PeepCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including C-Patex, CoinExchange, Cryptohub and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aeternity (AE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004188 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000896 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000214 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

PeepCoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2016. PeepCoin’s total supply is 96,062,287,063 coins and its circulating supply is 56,862,287,063 coins. The Reddit community for PeepCoin is /user/pxnteam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PeepCoin’s official Twitter account is @PXNofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. PeepCoin’s official website is peepcoin.io/peepcoin.

PeepCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, TradeOgre, CoinExchange, Cryptohub, Cryptopia, C-Patex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PeepCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PeepCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PeepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

