Peet (ASX:PPC) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Peet Limited (ASX:PPC) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.16. Peet shares last traded at $1.14, with a volume of 407,770 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is A$1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.00, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.96 million and a PE ratio of 11.07.

Peet Limited acquires, develops, and markets residential land in Australia. The company operates through Funds Management, Company-Owned Projects, and Joint Arrangements segments. The Funds Management segment provides underwriting, capital raising, and asset identification services. The Company-Owned Projects segment acquires parcels of land for residential development purpose, as well as produces non-residential blocks of land.

