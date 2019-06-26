Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) Short Interest Down 29.3% in June

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a drop of 29.3% from the May 15th total of 12,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services stock. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PESI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC owned about 0.12% of Perma-Fix Environmental Services at the end of the most recent quarter. 23.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PESI traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.00. The company had a trading volume of 17,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,952. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.62 million, a P/E ratio of 395.00 and a beta of 0.98. Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $5.00.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.71 million during the quarter. Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a negative net margin of 4.59% and a negative return on equity of 6.51%.

About Perma-Fix Environmental Services

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

