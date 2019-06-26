Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Perspecta delivers IT services and business solutions to all levels of government in the United States. Their enterprise-based offerings and solutions for U.S. government customers include: Cloud, Platform and IT Outsourcing Services, Enterprise and Cloud Applications, Enterprise Security, Mobility and Workplace, and Analytics. They have existing contracts with a range of public sector entities ranging from the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs and the U.S. Department of Defense, to the United States Postal Service, the U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Administration, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and large state and local government customers such as the county of San Diego, California. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PRSP. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Perspecta in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a sell rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Perspecta in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an underweight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price target on Perspecta to $22.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Cowen lowered Perspecta from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.17.

Shares of NASDAQ PRSP opened at $23.62 on Friday. Perspecta has a 1-year low of $15.74 and a 1-year high of $26.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.68.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Perspecta’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This is an increase from Perspecta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%.

In other news, Director Philip O. Nolan purchased 4,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.93 per share, with a total value of $100,869.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Philip O. Nolan purchased 4,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.49 per share, with a total value of $101,110.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 13,699 shares of company stock valued at $302,288 over the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perspecta by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,558,000 after purchasing an additional 98,266 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Perspecta by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 433,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,774,000 after buying an additional 79,853 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Perspecta by 119.4% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 391,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after buying an additional 213,233 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Perspecta by 4,108.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 16,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weitz Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Perspecta by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 530,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,717,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter.

