Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.19.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PPC. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride to $31.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. BidaskClub raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.75 price objective for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 12.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 41.7% in the first quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 115,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after buying an additional 33,970 shares in the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 40.7% in the first quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 106,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 30,864 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in the first quarter worth $2,785,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG raised its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 141.3% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 55,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 32,225 shares in the last quarter. 18.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock traded down $0.77 on Wednesday, hitting $24.41. 801,552 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,074,316. Pilgrim’s Pride has a one year low of $14.83 and a one year high of $29.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.98. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.87.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 1.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

