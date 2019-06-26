Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $18.66. Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $18.66, with a volume of 600 shares.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.72.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.077 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund stock. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in shares of Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

About Pimco CA Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

