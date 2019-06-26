QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) will report earnings of $0.79 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for QCR’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.81. QCR reported earnings of $0.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th.

On average, analysts expect that QCR will report full year earnings of $3.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover QCR.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). QCR had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $48.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.20 million.

QCRH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down from $43.00) on shares of QCR in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of QCR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of QCR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. QCR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

Shares of QCRH stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,043. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.68. QCR has a 52 week low of $30.15 and a 52 week high of $49.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $529.00 million, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QCRH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in QCR by 68,350.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of QCR during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of QCR by 324.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of QCR by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seacliff Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of QCR during the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

