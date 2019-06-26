Quest Resource Holding Corp (NASDAQ:QRHC) Short Interest Down 46.3% in June

Quest Resource Holding Corp (NASDAQ:QRHC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a decline of 46.3% from the May 15th total of 28,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 26,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

In other Quest Resource news, insider Mitchell A. Saltz sold 3,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total value of $6,438,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Forte sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.19% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Quest Resource stock. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Quest Resource Holding Corp (NASDAQ:QRHC) by 124.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,185 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.13% of Quest Resource worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 13.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QRHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quest Resource in a report on Monday, April 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Quest Resource in a report on Friday, March 22nd.

NASDAQ:QRHC traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $2.79. The stock had a trading volume of 19,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.83 million, a PE ratio of -23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.51. Quest Resource has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $3.10.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $26.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.49 million. Quest Resource had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%. Analysts forecast that Quest Resource will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

About Quest Resource

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycle, and dispose various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company offers recycling and waste management services for motor oil, oil filters, scrap tires, grease and cooking oil, food waste, and expired food products; and various other materials, such as glass, cardboard, paper, and metal, as well as hazardous materials, plastics, construction debris, batteries, mercury, lights, regulated waste, electronic devices, and industrial cleaning products.

