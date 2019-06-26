Rave Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:RAVE) Short Interest Up 40.1% in June

Rave Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:RAVE) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,800 shares, an increase of 40.1% from the May 15th total of 69,100 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 98,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

NASDAQ:RAVE traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.99. 73,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,342. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Rave Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $3.60.

Rave Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rave Restaurant Group had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 61.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 million for the quarter.

About Rave Restaurant Group

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark. It operates in Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants segments. The company's buffet restaurants are located in free standing buildings or strip centers in retail developments that offer dine-in, carryout, and catering services, as well as delivery services.

