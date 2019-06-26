Record Plc (LON:REC) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.84

Record Plc (LON:REC) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.84 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This is an increase from Record’s previous dividend of $1.15. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of REC stock opened at GBX 34.13 ($0.45) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $66.92 million and a PE ratio of 10.34. Record has a 1-year low of GBX 27 ($0.35) and a 1-year high of GBX 47.84 ($0.63). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 30.91.

Get Record alerts:

In related news, insider Steve Cullen bought 23,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 34 ($0.44) per share, for a total transaction of £8,120.22 ($10,610.51).

About Record

Record plc, through its subsidiaries, provides currency management services. The company offers currency hedging, currency for return, and other currency solutions and consulting services. Its clients include pension funds, charities, foundations, endowments, and family offices, as well as other fund managers and corporate clients.

Recommended Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Record Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Record and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.