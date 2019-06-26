Redcape Hotel Group Pty Ltd (ASX:RDC) Plans Final Dividend of $0.02

Redcape Hotel Group Pty Ltd (ASX:RDC) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, June 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

ASX:RDC traded up A$0.01 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching A$1.08 ($0.77). The stock had a trading volume of 122,464 shares. The stock has a market cap of $597.33 million and a PE ratio of 24.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is A$1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.72. Redcape Hotel Group Pty has a 12-month low of A$0.99 ($0.70) and a 12-month high of A$1.13 ($0.80).

Get Redcape Hotel Group Pty alerts:

About Redcape Hotel Group Pty

Redcape Hotel Group operates in the hotel business in Australia. It operates pubs and hotels New South Wales and Queensland. The company's pubs and hotels offer food and beverage options, mixed entertainment, gaming, and accommodation services. It is also involved in the retail liquor business that sells packed alcoholic goods to customers for off-premise consumption; and production and sale of craft beer.

Read More: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Redcape Hotel Group Pty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redcape Hotel Group Pty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.