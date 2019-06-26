Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RCII. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.00.

NASDAQ RCII opened at $25.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.49. Rent-A-Center has a 12 month low of $11.98 and a 12 month high of $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.41.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $696.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.62 million. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rent-A-Center news, EVP Catherine M. Skula sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $122,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,090 shares in the company, valued at $784,600.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCII. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,898,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 2,935.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,385,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,429,000 after buying an additional 1,339,742 shares during the period. Engaged Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 5,333,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,351,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 191.0% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 876,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,194,000 after buying an additional 575,452 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

