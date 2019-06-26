Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.185 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

Rexford Industrial Realty has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Rexford Industrial Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 68.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Rexford Industrial Realty to earn $1.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.74 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.9%.

Shares of NYSE REXR opened at $40.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.34, a current ratio of 8.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.84. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1-year low of $28.17 and a 1-year high of $41.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.71.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $60.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.05 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 18.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

REXR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Rexford Industrial Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CFO Adeel Khan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 5,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total value of $194,196.15. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,370.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

