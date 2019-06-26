Ridley (ASX:RIC) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ridley Co. Ltd (ASX:RIC)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.23. Ridley shares last traded at $1.22, with a volume of 147,936 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $378.64 million and a PE ratio of 17.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.46, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of A$1.28.

Ridley Company Profile (ASX:RIC)

Ridley Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides animal nutrition solutions in Australasia. It operates through two segments, AgriProducts and Property. The company provides its animal nutrition solutions to food producers in dairy, poultry, pig, aquaculture, sheep, and beef industries; laboratory animals in the research sector; and the equine and canine markets in the recreational sector.

