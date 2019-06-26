Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus target price of $5.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.23) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Riot Blockchain an industry rank of 98 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

RIOT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Riot Blockchain from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Riot Blockchain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Riot Blockchain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Riot Blockchain during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Riot Blockchain by 4,404,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 44,040 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Riot Blockchain during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Riot Blockchain by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 100,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 15,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Riot Blockchain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. 12.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RIOT stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.79. 10,146,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,763,230. Riot Blockchain has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $8.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $48.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 3.46.

About Riot Blockchain

Riot Blockchain, Inc focuses on building, supporting, and operating blockchain technologies, primarily through its cryptocurrency mining operations and other developed businesses, as well as joint ventures, acquisitions, and targeted investments in the sector. Its primary focus is on Bitcoin and general blockchain technology.

