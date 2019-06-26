Rise Achieves Market Cap of $1.95 Million (RISE)

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. Rise has a total market cap of $1.95 million and $2,990.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rise has traded up 37.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Rise coin can now be purchased for $0.0141 or 0.00000111 BTC on major exchanges including RightBTC, OpenLedger DEX and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00052435 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00003715 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004026 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000005 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000176 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000217 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000044 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Rise

Rise is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 138,457,532 coins. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision. The official website for Rise is rise.vision.

Buying and Selling Rise

Rise can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, OpenLedger DEX and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rise should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

